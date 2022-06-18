World Cup of Darts 2022: Scotland through to face England in quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Defending champions Scotland will face England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup of Darts after defeating Portugal.
John Henderson beat Vitor Jeronimo 4-0, but Jose de Sousa's 4-3 win over Peter Wright forced a doubles decider.
The Scottish pair, who beat Austria in last year's final, prevailed 4-0 to complete a 2-1 win.
Earlier, England's Michael Smith and James Wade beat Latvia's Nauris Gleglu and Madars Razma 2-1.
Scotland had opened the tournament with a 5-1 defeat of Hong Kong on Friday, with England beating Czech Republic by the same scoreline.