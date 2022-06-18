Close menu

World Cup of Darts 2022: Scotland through to face England in quarter-finals

Last updated on .From the section Darts

John Henderson
John Henderson and Peter Wright are representing Scotland at the World Cup of Darts

Defending champions Scotland will face England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup of Darts after defeating Portugal.

John Henderson beat Vitor Jeronimo 4-0, but Jose de Sousa's 4-3 win over Peter Wright forced a doubles decider.

The Scottish pair, who beat Austria in last year's final, prevailed 4-0 to complete a 2-1 win.

Earlier, England's Michael Smith and James Wade beat Latvia's Nauris Gleglu and Madars Razma 2-1.

Scotland had opened the tournament with a 5-1 defeat of Hong Kong on Friday, with England beating Czech Republic by the same scoreline.

View more on twitter

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport