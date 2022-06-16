Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton defeated England's Michael Smith and Rob Cross in the 2020 final

Wales pair Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton enjoyed a comfortable first round victory at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt.

The second seeds were 5-2 winners against Lourence Ilagan and RJ Escaros of the Philippines.

Price and Clayton will now face Austria in the second round on Saturday.

They won the competition in 2020 with victory over England, but were unable to defend their title last year, losing to Scotland in the semi-finals.