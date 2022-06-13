Last updated on .From the section Darts

Michael van Gerwen is currently ranked number three in the world

Michael van Gerwen beat Joe Cullen 11-10 to win a record-equalling sixth Premier League Darts title at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

The Dutchman, 33, who last won the title in 2019, takes home a record £275,000 top prize.

"I played well today, I could have made it a little bit easier on myself there but I'm over the moon," he told Sky Sports.

It is the Dutchman's first major title win in 18 months.

"I've been going through a tough time and to win this title means a lot to me," said Van Gerwen who has been suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome in his throwing hand and arm and will miss this week's upcoming World Cup of Darts to undergo surgery.

"Of course I'm going for more," added Van Gerwen, who has equalled Phil Taylor's record of six titles.

There was heartache for Premier League debutant Cullen, 32, as he missed a match dart to win the title in a dramatic deciding leg, with Van Gerwen breaking his opponents throw to win in 13 darts.

It has been an incredible five months for Bradford's Cullen, who was picked for the Premier League after he won his first title, the 2022 Masters back in January, which was also his first televised final appearance.

It was a tense final of superb quality with both players throwing an average of 99.

Story of the semi-finals

Cullen came out firing in the first semi-final, demolishing the defending champion and league stage winner Jonny Clayton 10-4.

Clayton won four out of the 16 Premier League nights this year, but despite having the darts to win three of the first four legs, the Welshman was unable to find the doubles when needed and Cullen raced to a 6-0 lead.

Clayton, 47, finally got on the board in the seventh leg, but Cullen, who threw a Premier League record 11 maximums, kept his cool to win.

In the second semi-final of the night, Van Gerwen beat Englishman James Wade 10-4.

Results:

Semi-finals

Jonny Clayton 4-10 Joe Cullen

Michael van Gerwen 10-4 James Wade

Final

Joe Cullen 10-11 Michael van Gerwen