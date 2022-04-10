Last updated on .From the section Darts

Duff beat Thibault Tricole 6-5 in the final

Northern Ireland's Neil Duff has won the WDF World Championship, beating Thibault Tricole of France 6-5 in the final.

The 49-year-old finished with a double 20 to win the 11th set 3-0 in a tight final at Lakeside.

Tricole made a bright start to the decider and took a 2-0 lead, and also led 3-1 before Duff came back to go 4-3 up.

Duff led 5-4 before Tricole levelled again to take it into a final set.

Duff had beaten Richard Veenstra in the semi-finals, having earlier beaten Scotland's Jim McEwan in the quarters.

It was the inaugural WDF World Championship, having replaced the now-defunct British Darts Organisation's event.

Earlier, 18-year-old Beau Greaves took the women's title by beating Kirsty Hutchinson 4-0 to become the youngest world champion in darts history.