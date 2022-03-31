Last updated on .From the section Darts

Ted Hankey won the BDO World Championship in 2000 and 2009

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault.

The 54-year-old has been charged in relation to an incident in Cheshire last September.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge Edward Hankey with the sexual assault of a woman," said a spokesman for Cheshire Police.

He has been released on bail and will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court next Wednesday.

Hankey, who is based in Stoke-on-Trent, won the BDO World Championship in 2000 and 2009 but has played in the tournament just once since 2012.

He earned an invitation to play on the PDC circuit in 2012 and 2013, but had a mild stroke in November 2012 and returned to the BDO in 2014.

Last December it was announced he was withdrawing from the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship in February, which was won by Robert Thornton.