Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price replaced Michael van Gerwen as world number one in January 2021 after winning his first world title

Former darts world champion Gerwyn Price has revealed he has been playing with a fractured hand.

The injury forced Price to pull out of Premier League Darts in Brighton earlier this month, as well as the Interwetten German Darts Championship.

In a post on Instagram, Price took a picture of his bandaged hand.

"So I've been playing with a fractured hand all along," the Welshman wrote. "And you need to have it in plaster for four weeks."

He added: "Sorry but I can't do that just put me in a sling please."

Scotland's Peter Wright replaced Price, the 2021 PDC World Champion, at the top of the world rankings earlier this month.