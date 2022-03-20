Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jim Williams reached the 2020 BDO World Championship final

Welshman Jim Williams has won his first PDC title, beating Ricky Evans to take the Players Championship 6 title in Barnsley.

The 37-year-old edged ahead to beat Evans 8-6 after the Englishman levelled at 6-6.

Williams reached the final with a 7-5 triumph against Martin Schindler while Evans had beaten Danny Noppert 7-6 to take on the Welshman in the final.

Williams' compatriot Jonny Clayton lost 6-2 to Michael Smith in the last 16.