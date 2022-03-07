Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright is the current PDC world champion

World champion Peter Wright has become the first Scotsman to reach number one in the PDC world rankings.

The 51-year-old also becomes the oldest to hold the accolade for the first time, after he replaced Wales' Gerwyn Price at the top of the rankings.

Wright became world champion for the second time in January when he defeated Michael Smith 7-5 at Alexandra Palace.

Price had been the top-ranked player at the beginning of the year, taking over from Michael van Gerwen.

The PDC rankings began in 1993, with Livingston-born Wright becoming the 11th player to become number one.

Wright currently tops the PDC Premier League after four match nights, leading Van Gerwen by one point.