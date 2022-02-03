Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright has never won the Premier League

World champion Peter Wright won the opening night of the Premier League in Cardiff.

Wright beat the defending champion Jonny Clayton 6-1 in the final, taking home a £10,000 bonus and five points for the league table.

"There were a few nerves but to be the first winner is great," said Wright.

There is a new format for the Premier League this year, which sees the eight players competing in a knockout competition each night.

It replaces the former round robin system.

Players get two points for reaching the semi-finals, three points for finishing as runner-up and five points for winning each event.

The top four players in the league table will then compete in two semi-finals and a final at the play-off event in Newcastle on 26 May.

Earlier in the evening, Wales' Clayton beat debutant Joe Cullen 6-2 in the first quarter-final match before defeating James Wade 6-5 in his semi-final.

In his quarter-final Wright met Michael Smith in what was a rematch of the World Championship final, Wright was victorious again beating Smith 6-3. In an all-Scottish semi-final Wright beat Gary Anderson 6-5.

The world number one Gerwyn Price received a loud welcome in front of a sell-out crowd at the Motorpoint Arena in his quarter-final, but was defeated 6-3 by Wade.

Results:

Quarter-finals

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price 3-6 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-3 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-finals

Jonny Clayton 6-5 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-5 Gary Anderson

Final

Jonny Clayton 1-6 Peter Wright