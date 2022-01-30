Last updated on .From the section Darts

This was the first time Joe Cullen progressed beyond the quarter-finals stage at the Masters

Joe Cullen said it was a "dream moment" as he beat Dave Chisnall 11-9 in an all-English final to win the Masters in Milton Keynes.

It was the Bradford player's first major title in his first televised final appearance.

Cullen, 32, missed 10 match darts before finally claiming victory.

"It feels amazing, I've dreamed of this moment for a long time and to get a TV win with that field, I can't ask for much more," he said.

He dedicated the victory to his mother Pam who passed away in October.

Number 11 seed Cullen looked like he was cruising his way to victory until he failed to hit four match darts in the 18th leg and Chisnall, 41, took advantage to break and close the gap to 10-8.

Nerves struck again in the following leg and Cullen missed another six match darts with Chisnall seizing his opportunity to move within a leg at 10-9.

Cullen rallied, hitting double 16 to break Chisnall's throw in the following leg to claim the £60,000 winner's prize.

Earlier in the evening, Cullen overcame Portugal's Jose de Sousa, 47, 11-8 in his semi-final match.

Chisnall knocked out last year's Masters champion Jonny Clayton, 47, in his semi-final by 11-6.