Joe Cullen reached the quarter-finals of the Masters in 2019 on his debut at the tournament

Double world champion Gary Anderson and world number four James Wade are the first top seeds to be knocked out in the second round of the Masters.

Sixth seed Anderson was thrashed 10-1 by Joe Cullen and fourth seed Wade was beaten 10-4 by Dave Chisnall.

Michael Smith and Jose de Sousa won their matches to reach the quarter-final stage in Milton Keynes.

It was an impressive performance by Cullen, who lost his throw only once in the match, in the third leg.

The Englishman from Bradford then went on to win the next seven legs on the bounce and, including three superb successive checkouts - 167 and 142 followed by a 115 out hitting bull, 15, bull, to take the victory with a 106 match average. He faces either Michael van Gerwen or Luke Humphries in the quarter-final.

"Gary has done me the last two, three four times I've played him so to get one over on him, especially on TV whether it be 10-9 or 10-1 like it was, I'm just happy to win," said the 11th seed.

"I'm confident going into tomorrow so I'll see how it goes," added Cullen.

In the last second round match of the afternoon, Wade, led 3-2 at the first interval with neither player able to break the others throw until Chisnall, 41, broke the deadlock in the seventh leg to lead 4-3.

Chisnall, from St Helen's, won the next five legs and although Wade held his throw in the 13th leg it was not enough as the number 13 seed held his throw to book his quarter-final spot.

The 2022 World Darts Championship runner-up Michael Smith, 31, continued his good form with a comfortable 10-6 victory over Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski.

England's Smith led 4-1 but the 12th seed Ratajski got back into the match winning the next three legs to level the match at 4-4.

Fifth seed Smith regained control of the match, taking a classy 164 checkout to win the 12th leg on his way to victory.

The 2,000 crowd were behind Smith, who averaged 105 for the match and will play compatriot Chisnall in the quarter-final.

Portugal's Jose de Sousa, 47, became the first player to book his place in the quarter-finals as he beat England's Rob Cross 10-7 in the first match of the afternoon.

Cross threw a superb 146 checkout to win the seventh leg and lead 4-3, but missed six darts at double eight in the 10th leg to extend his lead, but de Sousa took advantage of the Englishman's error to level at 5-5.

The match levelled again at 6-6, but it was seventh seed de Sousa who pulled away after and took out a 122 checkout in the final leg to win the match.

He will now face either World champion Peter Wright or Australian Simon Whitlock in the quarter-final on Sunday afternoon.

The newly crowned World Darts Champion Peter Wright and defending Masters champion Jonny Clayton are in action on Saturday night.

Evening session (1900):

Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle

Peter Wright v Simon Whitlock

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries