Peter Wright battled back to beat Michael Smith, left, in a thrilling final

As the most flamboyant man in darts, Peter Wright's second world title triumph at an uproarious Alexandra Palace was an achievement worthy of lavish and frenzied celebrations.

Yet the Scot chose to mark it in uncharacteristically muted fashion.

"No celebrations at all, to be honest," he told BBC Scotland. "Just a nice cup of tea and a Pot Noodle - the new sticky rib one."

An adrenaline-fuelled sleepless night followed as Wright gathered his thoughts.

He takes quiet satisfaction from shedding the "clown" image he found himself lumbered with earlier in his career as his colourful attire often overshadowed his darting prowess.

Having beaten Michael Smith 7-5 to add to his 2020 success and join an elite group - Wright is just the sixth player to win the PDC crown more than once - he isn't content with his lot.

The Scot remains as hungry as ever to add to his world title haul and continue his crowd-pleasing oche antics into his 60s.

"It's really special, especially as people in the beginning took me as a joke, a clown, a guy who dresses ridiculous and has silly hair," the 51-year-old added.

"To change people's views [is pleasing] and make them realise he can play darts as well as look silly.

"I'm hoping to play for at least another nine years. I want to win it another three times at least before I retire. I'm looking forward to bringing the trophy home again next year."

Wright revelled in the role of pantomime villain in a gripping final at Alexandra Palace when his form deserted him before he roared back to clinch glory with three successive sets.

"I love the sound from the crowd - even if they're booing me, which they were," he added on Radio 5Live Breakfast.

"They wanted Michael Smith, the outsider, to win. I use that. If they're booing me, I've got to try and get them on my side. It worked in the end, because they cheered for me."

His place in darting history is now assured, but he takes just as much pride from equalling the feat of fellow Scots Gary Anderson and Jocky Wilson in becoming a two-times world champion.

"It's fantastic to equal Gary and Jocky's achievement in Scottish darts. To be the third person to do it, I'm over the moon."