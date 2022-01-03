Peter Wright wins PDC World Darts Championship title for second time

By Siân PriceBBC Sport at Alexandra Palace

Last updated on .From the section Dartscomments32

Peter Wright
Peter Wright was playing in his third PDC World Darts Championship final

Peter Wright produced a sensational comeback to beat Michael Smith in a thrilling final of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Trailing 5-4 and with Smith two legs up in the 10th set, Wright fought back to win three sets in a row to claim the title.

The Scot, winner in 2020, is only the sixth player to win the title twice.

Playing in his third final, Wright raced into a 2-0 lead before ninth seed Smith recovered to hold the advantage at 5-4.

But, with the partisan crowd at the Alexandra Palace in London firmly behind Smith, Wright hit back - taking eight legs in a row at one point - to win 7-5 and inflict a second final defeat on his English opponent.

The 51-year-old wins £500,000 in prize money after adding to his maiden title in 2020.

The win now means Wright is only £15,250 behind the world number one Gerwyn Price in the world darts ranking system.

With Wright two sets up early on thanks to 148 and 124 checkouts, Smith won the third with a superb 167 finish in the third leg to break Wright's throw.

Then came a critical moment when Wright missed two darts at the double that would have put him 3-1 up at the first break. Smith, 31, took advantage of Wright's misses to nail double 10 and level the match at 2-2.

World Matchplay champion Wright came back from the break with a new set of darts and held his throw to go 3-2 up, despite Smith throwing his 72nd 180 of the tournament to break Gary Anderson's previous record of 71.

Smith then won two straight sets to lead the match for the first time at 4-3 before another crucial moment with the Englishman leading 5-4.

In the 10th set, Wright was two legs down before winning three in a row to level the match again.

That gave the Scot the momentum and he reeled off another three legs without a response to win the 11th set then won two more to move within one leg of victory.

Smith stopped the rout winning the third leg in the 12th set but it was not enough and Wright hit double 12 to win the match and become a two-time world champion.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Scot Ste, today at 23:24

    Well played Phil Jones, steady performance and an assist 👏🏻

  • Comment posted by tillthecopscomeknockin, today at 23:24

    Ally Pally crowd was largely subdued for a ding dong final..was it finally a darts crowd watching and not a football bias one?

  • Comment posted by gb85, today at 23:22

    Handled the pressure better. Bully’s turn soon

  • Comment posted by luke ned , today at 23:21

    Congratulations Scotland finally win something ! Blokes not even got a Scottish accent, but give them there 5 mins

    • Reply posted by Tony K, today at 23:24

      Tony K replied:
      Ye ragin mate? Hahahahah. England bottle it once again. The tears are delicious.

  • Comment posted by foreverengland, today at 23:20

    Top work and well deserved Snakebite! Your comments to Michael at the end showed what a class act you are.

    Far better entertainment than the ‘goal fest’ at Old Trafford earlier this evening.

  • Comment posted by Marky R, today at 23:19

    Like snooker and golf, a game.

    A game of skill, certainly.

    But never a sport.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 23:19

    Well done, Peter!

    The overriding impression from this year is the disgraceful element in the crowd. Not just unsavoury chanting and booing, but shouting on doubles to put players off.

    I used to go most years and saw behaviour and atmosphere degrade, but this year was the worst. No coincidence that we've seen more drunken, loutish behaviour alongside the increased prevalence of football chants.

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 23:24

      931035 replied:
      They're not there to watch darts, just get drunk and chant, but the PDC has cultivated this demographic for years. It's one of the reasons the players are so we'll paid.

  • Comment posted by treetree, today at 23:19

    suburb Match and well done to Micheal smith for making it a great final

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 23:19

    Smith's time will come, far too good a player, will win plenty of majors.

    • Reply posted by Tony K, today at 23:22

      Tony K replied:
      Bet he doesn't.

  • Comment posted by TheGrinch, today at 23:18

    Good to see an all English final and a cracking match of darts. Congrats Wright, excited for the prem!

    • Reply posted by helen scott, today at 23:22

      helen scott replied:
      But Wright is Scottish

  • Comment posted by James McLeish, today at 23:18

    Well done snakebite. Pheonominal final 3 sets. Deserved winner. Hopefully Michael Smith puts the disappointment behind him to go onto to win the Worlds as he's a fantastic player and comes across across as a very nice guy

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 23:18

    "SCOTLAND GET BATTERED EVERYWHERE THEY GO"

    Do they aye? England haven't laid a single glove on Scotland in the 2021 sporting world.

    • Reply posted by Tony K, today at 23:19

      Tony K replied:
      Yasssss. Hahahah

  • Comment posted by gedohu, today at 23:18

    What a tournament it's been, some all time classic matches. Congratulations to Wright and commiserations to Smith - here's to some more darts like that for the rest of the year!

  • Comment posted by Tony K, today at 23:18

    Smith is a bottle merchant. Always will be. Scotland beating England once again. Wright old manned him!

    • Reply posted by Dow, today at 23:20

      Dow replied:
      Smith has a history but certainly didn't bottle that

  • Comment posted by Bill Bloggs, today at 23:17

    Will paint my ceiling please?

  • Comment posted by Thegreatmboo, today at 23:17

    Brilliant final and Snakey just about deserved it…he never knows when he’s beaten

  • Comment posted by alord7684, today at 23:17

    Great final. Wright amazing last 3 sets. Commiserations to bully boy

  • Comment posted by Dow, today at 23:16

    Wright really dug deep to win that. He looked exhausted at the end. True mark of a champion

  • Comment posted by arniebaracus, today at 23:16

    Why does the Trophy look like something that’s been knocked up on Blue Peter,just waiting for some milk bottle tops too fall off it

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 23:19

      kevirl replied:
      Zzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Rufus_Brown, today at 23:15

    Well played Wright, deserved winner after 3 brilliant weeks of darts. Feel for Smith but hopefully his turn will come. Also feel for those who to withdraw because of Covid, particularly MVG.

