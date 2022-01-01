Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gary Anderson won the World Championship in 2015 and 2016

James Wade and Gary Anderson are through to the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship.

England's Wade, 38, whitewashed compatriot Mervyn King 5-0 in the first quarter-final at Alexandra Palace.

The second quarter-final was a much closer contest with two-time world champion Anderson overcoming Luke Humphries 5-2 in a brilliant battle.

Wade will face either Gerwyn Price or Michael Smith next, while Anderson will play Peter Wright or Callan Rydz.

Scotland's Anderson, last year's runner-up, is through to his seventh World Championship semi-final after overcoming 26-year-old Englishman Humphries.

It was all square after four sets when Humphries drew level at 2-2. Scotland's Anderson, 51, broke Humphries' throw in the last leg of the fifth set to lead 3-2 and returned after the break with a 148 checkout to hold his throw and win the next set.

In his third World Championship quarter-final, Humphries had chances to break Anderson and fought back in the seventh set to lead 2-1 in legs.

However, Anderson threw a 108 finish to hold his throw and make it 2-2.

Humphries just missed the bull for a 170 checkout to take the set and missed another two darts at a double, with Anderson taking advantage to check out with 80 needed to seal the win.

After his victory on Saturday, Wade will make a fourth World Championship semi-final appearance and his first in nine years.

The fifth seed has lost only one set on his way to the semi-finals, in his round two victory over Maik Kuivenhoven.

The UK Open Champion was handed a walkover in round three as Vincent van der Voort was forced to withdraw because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Saturday schedule of play - quarter-finals

Afternoon

James Wade 5-0 Mervyn King

Gary Anderson 5-2 Luke Humphries

Evening

Peter Wright (Sco) v Callan Rydz (Eng)

Gerwyn Price (Wal) v Michael Smith (Eng)