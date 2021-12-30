Last updated on .From the section Darts

King's best run at Alexandra Palace was his appearance in the semi-finals in 2009

Veteran Mervyn King reached the PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals for the first time since 2009 as he fought back to beat Raymond Smith.

The 55-year-old Englishman trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before sweeping back to win 4-3 as Australian Smith faltered.

King will play either fourth seed James Wade or Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker in the last eight.

"I could feel the atmosphere building and building as I made my comeback," King told Sky Sports.

Inspired to try darts? Find out how to get into darts with our special guide.

King's best run at the tournament in his two decades at the top level is a semi-final appearance in 2009, but he is confident he can go one better this year.

"I've got the game to make the final. It just depends if my proper game turns up," he said.

Elsewhere, Luke Humphries, who received a bye through the previous round after Dave Chisnall tested positive for Covid, beat Chris Dobey 4-3 to make his third quarter-final in four years.

World number 36 Callan Rydz is on collision course with second-seeded Scot Peter Wright after seeing off Alan Soutar 4-1 in his own last-16 tie.

Wright plays Englishman Ryan Searle in the final match of Thursday's evening session.