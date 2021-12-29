Last updated on .From the section Darts

Dave Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the third round

Dave Chisnall has become the third player to withdraw from the World Darts Championship following a positive test for Covid-19.

Welsh defending champion Gerwyn Price said on social media that the tournament "needs to be postponed".

Englishman Chisnall, 41, had been due to play compatriot Luke Humphries - who will receive a bye to the last 16.

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and fellow Dutch player Vincent van der Voort have also withdrawn this week.

Wednesday afternoon's session will continue with two matches at London's Alexandra Palace, as Jose de Sousa faces Alan Soutar and Nathan Aspinall plays Callan Rydz.

Price said he felt the tournament had been "devalued" following Van Gerwen's withdrawal on Tuesday, adding: "I'd rather play the best to be the best, absolutely feel sick for these players having to pull out over Covid".