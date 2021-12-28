Last updated on .From the section Darts

Van Gerwen beat Chas Barstow to reach the third round

Michael van Gerwen has withdrawn from the PDC World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

The three-time champion was scheduled to play on Tuesday in a third-round match against Chris Dobey, who will get a bye into the last 16.

Van Gerwen's fellow Dutch players Raymond van Barneveld and Vincent van der Voort have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Van Barneveld revealed his positive test following a defeat by Rob Cross.

Van der Voort was down to play England's James Wade on Monday but pulled out of the tournament after his positive test.

Cross faces Daryl Gurney on Tuesday and Peter Wright plays Damon Heta, with the PDC stating that the evening session involving those matches would continue.