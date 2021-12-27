Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price has won six PDC titles in 2021, including the Grand Slam of Darts for the third time.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price is through to the last 16 at the PDC World Darts Championship after a dramatic 4-3 win over Kim Huybrechts at Alexandra Palace.

Price, 36, overcame the Belgian by winning a sudden-death leg at 5-5 after the match went to a deciding set.

The two had words with each other at 3-2 in the decider and the referee had to step in to calm both players down.

"That was tough and the crowd was tough," said world number one Price.

"We had a little bit of a niggle but that's what the game is about."

Price took the opening set 3-0 but Huybrechts, 36, broke his rival's throw twice to win the second set.

The third set went to a deciding leg and Huybrechts broke Price's throw to win. Price won the next six legs, taking out 130 to win the fourth set and 120 to win the fifth.

Huybrechts came back to win the sixth and take the game to a deciding set and sudden-death leg.

Price will face 17th seed Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode in the last 16.

The first match of the evening was cancelled as 29th seed Dutchman Vincent van der Voort was forced to withdraw from the competition after testing positive for Covid-19.

Van der Voort was due to play England's James Wade who now receives a bye to the last 16.

In the afternoon session, Van Duijevenbode came back from 3-0 to beat England's Ross Smith 4-3 as he became the first player to book his place in the fourth round.

England's Michael Smith beat Ireland's William O'Connor 4-2 and Australia's Raymond Smith stunned Germany's Florian Hempel 4-1 to make the last 16 for the first time in his career.

Welshman Jonny Clayton is also through to the last 16 for the first time in his career as he beat Germany's Gabriel Clemens 4-0.

It was a dominant performance by Clayton who had a 102 match average and now faces Smith in the next round.