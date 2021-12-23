Last updated on .From the section Darts

Alan Soutar is a firefighter from Arbroath who won his tour card in February

Alan Soutar survived eight match darts to come from 2-0 behind and knock world number 26 Mensur Suljovic out of the PDC World Championship.

The 43-year-old Scot moves into the third round at London's Alexandra Palace after his 3-2 win.

Soutar sealed victory with a 144 finish to win the tie-breaker 6-4 against his Austrian opponent.

Finding it difficult to desribe his relief, he said: "What happened there? In my head, I was dead and buried."

The Arbroath firefighter first secured a two-year PDC Tour Card at the UK Qualifying School in February and believes he has lived a charmed life since.

"This year on the tour I've had a bit of the rub of the green and long may it continue," he told PDC Darts.

Soutar also survived a tough first-round match on Sunday before edging out Brazil's Diogo Portela 3-2.

"I didn't play my best either," he added after his win over Suljovic. "I think you have to learn on that stage to win without playing your best darts because I don't think everyone does."

Soutar now faces the winner of the tie between England's Jason Lowe and Portugal's Jose de Sousa in Wednesday's third round.