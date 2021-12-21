Last updated on .From the section Darts

Florian Hempel is making his World Dart Championship debut

German debutant Florian Hempel caused an upset on day seven of the World Darts Championship by knocking out fifth seed Dimitri van den Bergh 3-1.

Hempel took the first set with an 11-darter before his Belgian opponent hit back with a 142 finish after taking three straight legs in the second.

But Hempel kept his nerve to dominate the final two sets and end last year's World Matchplay champion's hopes.

"Dimitri is one of the best players in the world," Hempel said.

"It is amazing; this tournament is the biggest in the world. I felt comfortable on the stage and with the crowd on my back. I love it here."

Van den Bergh is just the third seed to fall in this year's tournament.

Elsewhere in the evening session's second-round matches, ninth seed Michael Smith eased past Ron Meulenkamp 3-0, as did Vincent van der Voort against Adam Hunt in a pair of meetings between England and the Netherlands.

Australian Raymond Smith cruised past Devon Petersen 3-0 in the final match of the night.

Mervyn King beat Ryan Joyce 3-2 in an exciting all-English affair to reach the third round in the afternoon while world number 14 Dave Chisnall came through 3-0 against Belgian Mike de Decker.