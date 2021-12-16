Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gary Anderson (left) won the world title in 2015 and 2016, with Adrian Lewis having won in 2011 and 2012

Scotland's Gary Anderson recovered from a slow start to complete a comfortable second-round win over Adrian Lewis at the PDC World Darts Championship.

England's Lewis, 36, won the first set in the clash of the former two-time champions at London's Alexandra Palace.

But Anderson, 50, who lost the 2021 final to Gerwyn Price, won nine of the next 10 legs to claim a 3-1 victory.

"I've got to take each game as it comes, I've not got any high hopes," the world number six told Sky Sports.

"The scoring wasn't quite there but the doubles were all right. When I needed them, they were there."

Earlier on Thursday, England's Lisa Ashton, one of two women in the draw, lost 3-0 to Ron Meulenkamp of the Netherlands in the first round.

The 51-year-old also suffered a first-round exit on her two previous visits to the PDC World Championship.

And Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney beat England's Ricky Evans 3-1 to reach the third round.