Peter Wright won the title for the first time two years ago

Peter Wright believes "none of them can touch me" if he brings his "A-game" to the PDC World Championship.

The 51-year-old Scot is second in the rankings having won the World Matchplay, the World Cup of Darts and last month's Players Championship.

Now he is seeking a second world title at London's Alexandra Palace.

"I know the way I can play and if transfer that on to the TV stage, then I know I can win it again," Wright told BBC Scotland.

"There is not that great an amount of players that are that good over long distances - only a handful -so if I am getting to the later stages then I am going to be very hard to beat."

Wright, who was also runner up at the Grand Slam of Darts, became world champion for the first time two years ago.

He cannot overtake last year's winner, Welshman Gerwyn Price, to finish the season as world number one even if he lifts the trophy.

And the Scot's preparations have not been helped by being laid low following his recent Covid-19 booster jab, which he admits "knocked me for six".

However, he has returned to the practice board ahead of his tournament opener on Friday against England's Ryan Meikle.

Wright predicted this summer that he would win the World Matchplay and the World Championship. Having fulfilled the first part of his prophecy, he is now looking to complete it over the coming weeks.

"You have got to give yourself mini targets and I know how everyone else can play," he said.

"I have seen the darts players at their best and I believe I haven't played my best yet. If I just carry on beating them when they are playing at their best, I am only going to get better.

"Knowing that I can do it, that is the thing. Instead of getting to finals and losing, knowing I can cross that line and I have got plenty more left in me even though I am one of the oldest guys still playing in the top 16."