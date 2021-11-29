2022 PDC World Darts Championship: Defending champion Gerwyn Price could face Fallon Sherrock
Defending champion Gerwyn Price could face Fallon Sherrock in the third round of the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.
Sherrock makes her World Championship return two years after her history-making run to the third round and faces veteran Steve Beaton, making his 21st successive appearance in the PDC's flagship event, in the first round.
Wales' Price, 36, will face either Ritchie Edhouse or Lihao Wen in the second round and if successful the world number one will face the winner of Kim Huybrechts against Sherrock or Beaton.
The number two seed and recent Players Championship Finals winner Peter Wright will play the winner of Ryan Meikle and 16-year-old German Fabian Schmutzler.
Fellow Scot and last year's runner-up Gary Anderson could face two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis or Canada's Matt Campbell.
Three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen, who has not won a major ranking title in a full calendar year for the first time in ten years, will play the winner of Chas Barstow and John Norman Jnr.
Lisa Ashton will makes her third appearance in the event and is against Ron Meulenkamp in the first round.
Wales' Jonny Clayton, who has won four majors this year, faces the winner of Keane Barry and Royden Lam.
Former world champion Raymond van Barneveld will also feature after his comeback from retirement and could face another ex-world champion, Rob Cross, in the second round.
A total of 31 nationalities will be represented, surpassing the record of the 2021 edition by two.
Austrian brothers Rowby-John and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez will be competing as well as Australian father-and-son Raymond and Ky Smith.
A record five Welsh players will be competing at Ally Pally for the first time.
The World Championship begins on 15 December and runs through until 3 January.
2022 PDC World Darts Championship draw
Seeded players to enter the tournament at the second-round stage of the competition:
Gerwyn Price (1) v Ritchie Edhouse or Lihao Wen
Kim Huybrechts (32) v Fallon Sherrock or Steve Beaton
Stephen Bunting (16) v Ross Smith or Jeff Smith
Dirk van Duijvenbode (17) v Jermaine Wattimena or Boris Kolstov
Jonny Clayton (8) v Keane Barry or Royden Lam
Gabriel Clemens (25) v Lewy Williams or Toyokazu Shibata
Michael Smith (9) v Ron Meulenkamp or Lisa Ashton
Glen Durrant (24) v William O'Connor or Danny Lauby Jnr
James Wade (4) v Maik Kuivenhoven or Ky Smith
Vincent van der Voort (29) v Adam Hunt or Boris Krcmar
Joe Cullen (13) v Ted Evetts or Jim Williams
Simon Whitlock (20) v Martijn Kleermaker or John Michael
Dimitri van den Bergh (5) v Florian Hempel or Martin Schindler
Devon Petersen (28) v Jamie Hughes or Raymond Smith
Krzysztof Ratajski (12) v Steve Lennon or Madars Razma
Mervyn King (21) v Ryan Joyce or Roman Benecky
Peter Wright (2) v Ryan Meikle or Fabian Schmutzler
Damon Heta (31) v Luke Woodhouse or James Wilson
Ryan Searle (15) v Williams Borland or Bradley Brooks
Danny Noppert (18) v Jason Heaver or Juan Rodriguez
Jose de Sousa (7) v Jason Lowe or Daniel Larsson
Mensur Suljovic (26) v Alan Soutar or Diogo Portela
Nathan Aspinall (10) v Joe Murnan or Paul Lim
Brendan Dolan (23) v Callan Rydz or Yuki Yamada
Michael van Gerwen (3) v Chas Barstow or John Norman Jnr
Chris Dobey (30) v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez or Ben Robb
David Chisnall (14) v Darius Labanauskas or Charles Losper
Luke Humphries (19) v Rowby-John Rodriguez or Nick Kenny
Gary Anderson (6) v Adrian Lewis or Matt Campbell
Ian White (27) v Scott Mitchell or Chris Landman
Daryl Gurney (11) Raymond van Barneveld or Lourence Ilagan
Daryl Gurney (22) v Ricky Evans or Nitin Kumar