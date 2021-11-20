Last updated on .From the section Darts

Sherrock became the first-ever woman to reach a major darts quarter-final

Fallon Sherrock's run in the Grand Slam of Darts came to an end with a 16-13 defeat by world number two Peter Wright in Wolverhampton.

England's Sherrock fell to Scot Wright in her attempt to become the first woman to reach the semi-final stage.

The 2020 world champion, who came back from 3-1 down to take four legs on the spin, had to produce his best darts of the week to secure the win.

"I'm so proud of myself, this week has been incredible," Sherrock said.

Sherrock, who lost to Wright in the group stage, broke a number of records in reaching the last eight; posting the highest televised average by a woman (101.55) in her victory over Mike de Decker, and becoming the first female to reach a major darts quarter-final with her five-leg victory over Mensur Suljovic on Thursday.

Sherrock had also become the first female to advance from the group stage by defeating Gabriel Clemens 5-3, clinching the match with a memorable 170 checkout.

In the semi-finals, Wright will take on Michael Smith, who earlier beat Michael van Gerwen.

Smith, who had never beaten Van Gerwen in a major tournament before, put in one of the performances of his career to defeat the three-time Grand Slam champion 16-13 in the last eight.