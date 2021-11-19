Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price won the Grand Slam of Darts in 2018 and 2019

World champion Gerwyn Price beat his good friend and fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton 16-12 in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Grand Slam of Darts.

In a close match the Premier League champion Clayton fought back from 11-9 to draw level at 12-12.

But two-time champion Price was too strong in the end and won four legs on the trot at the end of the match.

"It was a frustrating tough match, I kept Jonny in the game a little bit," Price said.

"I should have blown him away early on like I did the other week but I just let him come back in like I did the other week and it's just frustrating at times.

"I played decent but nowhere near my best but Jonny didn't either and thankfully I got over the winning line and I'm happy with that."

Price will face England's James Wade in the semi-final on Sunday in Wolverhampton after surviving a comeback from Rob Cross to win 16-14.