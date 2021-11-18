Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championships when she defeated Ted Evetts 3-2 in December 2019

England's Fallon Sherrock made history once again as she became the first female to reach the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals with a win over Mensur Suljovic in Wolverhampton.

Sherrock, 27, came back from 2-0 down to cruise to a 10-5 victory and reach the last eight on debut.

It is the second time in a week she has won a match by five legs following her victory over Mike de Decker on Sunday.

"I don't know how I'm doing this, I'm so proud of myself," she said.

"It wasn't the greatest game but I'll take the win.

"I was 2-0 down against him in the World Championships and I came back, I just needed to relax and play."

She will now take on 2020 world champion Peter Wright of Scotland on Saturday.

In 2020, Sherrock became the first woman to win a main-draw match at the PDC World Championships and eventually reached the third round.

In September, she became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final but lost to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters.