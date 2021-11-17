Last updated on .From the section Darts

Rafferty overcame Krzysztof Ratajski to secure a place in the last 16 of the GSOD

Nathan Rafferty's participation in the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton came to an end on Wednesday night when he lost 10-2 to Jonny Clayton in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

The Coalisland man acquitted himself well against the Welshman but some key misses at key moments proved costly.

The 21-year-old registered two ton-plus finishes in the two legs that he won, including a 124 checkout.

Clayton will play compatriot Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals.

Price, Rob Cross and James Wade all eased through their matches to progress to the quarter-finals.

Clayton ended his match against Rafferty with a 104.30 average and his success included a sensational 10-dart leg.

He will hope to add to the Premier League, World Grand Prix, World Masters and World Series titles that he has won in 2021.

Tyrone man Rafferty has been a winner on the PDC's Development and Challenge Tours.

In the biggest week of his career to date, Rafferty had booked his place in the knockout stages by earning a dramatic 5-4 win over Poland's 2017 World Masters champion Krzysztof Ratajski.

Rafferty was narrowly edged out 5-4 by world champion Price in his opening group game earlier in the week, before a 5-2 win over Martin Schindler set up his crucial match with Ratajski.