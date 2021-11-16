Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championships when she defeated Ted Evetts 3-2 in December 2019

England's Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to reach the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts with a thrilling 5-3 win against Gabriel Clemens.

Sherrock, 27, came back from 3-1 down to win four consecutive legs, throwing a 170 checkout to clinch the match.

She had to win by that score in order to qualify second in Group E alongside first-placed Peter Wright of Scotland.

"I'm still coming down to earth from it, I genuinely don't even know what I've done," said Sherrock.

"To take out 170 to win. I was like 'my bulls aren't normally that good' but I just have a habit of hitting bullseye now to win games."

It is the second record for Sherrock this week, having on Monday night broken the record for the highest televised average by a woman in her 5-0 whitewash of Mike de Decker.

"I feel really comfortable being up on the stage, especially playing all these really good players as it makes my game even better because they are pushing me every level I can.

"It seems like when I'm put in the pressure situations I really perform, I don't know how I do it, I have no idea - I think I get more calm."

Sherrock will now face Mensur Suljovic, who she beat in the second round of the 2020 PDC World Championship, in the last 16.

"I'm really looking forward to that, I just can't wait. I'm just going to go out and play my own game and not think too much about it."

In September, Sherrock became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final but lost to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters.