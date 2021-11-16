Last updated on .From the section Darts

Rafferty overcame Krzysztof Ratajski after the Pole missed six match darts

Coalisland man Nathan Rafferty reached the last 16 at the Grand Slam of Darts after earning a dramatic 5-4 win over Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski.

2017 World Masters champion Ratajski missed six match darts as Rafferty, 21, clinched victory thanks to a treble 17, double eight finish.

In the biggest week of his career to date, Rafferty will next face in-form Welshman Jonny Clayton.

"I thought I'd blown it," said Rafferty after his thrilling win.

"But I knew if I could stick the pressure on him, it could happen. I'm over the moon to win. It's a dream come true.

"It was just a great feeling to hit a two-dart finish like I did. My leg was shaking. It was just went in thankfully."

Rafferty says he is revelling in the atmosphere of the live TV event which has been attracting large crowds in Wolverhampton.

"It's unreal. I love going out, getting announced and walking out into the crowd. The crowd just sing your name. Things you dream of."

As for his clash with Clayton, who has won the Premier League, World Grand Prix, World Masters and World Series Finals in 2021, Rafferty insists he won't be overawed.

"This whole tournament has been a free shot for me," added the Tyrone man, who has won titles on the PDC's Development and Challenge Tours.

"Who hasn't been favourite against me this week so far? I'm going to be the underdog all week. I don't mind that. As long as I play my darts, I know I can maybe get a good result."

The opening stage of the Wolverhampton event is played on a group basis with Rafferty narrowly edged out 5-4 by world champion Gerwyn Price in his opener before a 5-2 win over Martin Schindler set up his crucial match with Ratajski.

With further group matches taking place on Tuesday evening, last-16 games will follow on Wednesday and Thursday with the action continuing until Sunday night's final.