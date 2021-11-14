Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock has won one and lost one at the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts

Fallon Sherrock broke the record for the highest televised average by a female player in her 5-0 whitewash over Mike de Decker at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Sherrock, 27, averaged 101.55, scoring four 180s and 56% on the doubles.

The previous record was 100.3, set by Lisa Ashton at the UK Open in March.

"That's insane! I'm very proud of myself for doing that," said Sherrock, who lost to Peter Wright in her opening first-round group match on Saturday.

"At the time I didn't know what average I'm running or anything like that but I'm absolutely over the moon, I'm absolutely buzzing with that.

"Now I'm getting more opportunities to play and progress my game I think I'm definitely getting better."

Sherrock was beaten 5-1 by 2020 PDC world champion Wright, and will face Gabriel Clemens on Tuesday.

In 2020, she became the first woman to win a main-draw match at the PDC World Championships and was eventually beaten in the third round.

In September, Sherrock became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final but lost to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters.