Daryl Gurney's best previous performance at Alexandra Palace was reaching the quarter-finals in 2017

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney is out of the World Grand Prix after losing 2-0 to Stephen Bunting in the first round.

The Londonderry thrower, who won the tournament in 2017, took the first leg against the Englishman at Leicester's Morningside Arena.

Bunting hit back to win the set 3-1 and it was the same scoreline in the second set as Gurney fell at the first hurdle.

Gerwyn Price started his title defence with a 2-0 win over Michael Smith.

Former BDO world champion Bunting produced a strong performance against Gurney with an impressive average of 99.05.

Gurney defeated Simon Whitlock in the final to clinch the World Grand Prix title four years ago when when it was held in Dublin.