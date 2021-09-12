Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright and John Henderson

Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson won the 2021 World Cup of Darts after a 3-1 win over Austria in Jena, Germany.

The pair defeated Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez in a tense final.

The Scots pair, who had earlier beaten Wales in the semi-final, fought back from behind to beat the Austrians.

It is Wright's second World Cup of Darts title after winning the title in 2019, but Henderson's first after he replaced Gary Anderson last week.

Scotland trailed after Suljovic beat Henderson in the first singles match, but Wright levelled it with victory over Rodriguez.

But Austria led twice in the pairs, only for Wright and Henderson to fight back to put Scotland into a 2-1 lead.

Wright missed five darts for the title against Suljovic, but eventually finished it off with a 14-darter.