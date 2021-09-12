Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton defeated England 3-0 in the 2020 final to win the World Cup of Darts for the first time

Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton were unable to defend their World Cup of Darts title as they lost 2-1 to Scotland in the semi-finals.

Price was beaten 4-2 by John Henderson his singles match although Jonny Clayton beat Peter Wright 4-2 to take the match to a pairs deciding match.

Wright and Henderson won the pairs match 4-3 to advance to the final.

Defending champions Price and Clayton secured their place in the World Cup of Darts semi finals with victory over Australia in Jena, Germany.

Price beat Simon Whitlock 4-1 while Clayton beat Damon Heta 4-3.

Scotland advanced to the semi-finals after John Henderson and Peter Wright beat the Dutch pair of Michael van Gerwen and Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Wales had beaten Lithuanian in the quarter-finals, Price defeating Mindaugas Barauskas 4-2 although Clayton was beaten 4-2 by Darius Labanauskas.

But in the deciding set, Clayton and Price won the pairs 4-3 to set up a last eight game against Australia.

Price and Clayton have dominated darts since winning the title last November.

The World Cup is the only chance in the PDC calendar for players to play for their countries.

Since winning the World Cup for the first time in Salzburg, Price, 36, has won the 2021 World Championship, became world number one and won a European Tour title and two Players Championship titles.

Clayton, 46, has won the 2021 Masters, 2021 Premier League of Darts and two Players Championships titles.

Price went into this year's tournament having recently won the inaugural Hungarian Darts Trophy, his fourth European Tour title.

Despite the Welsh pair's successes in the last year, they began the World Cup as second seeds behind England's Chisnall and 2021 UK Open Champion Wade.

Wade, 38, is featuring in the competition for the first time since 2010.

The annual 32-nation World Cup tournament is in its eleventh edition with the format including singles and doubles matches.