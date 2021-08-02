Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price's comeback win secured his second Players Championship title of 2021

Gerwyn Price won his 20th PDC title at the Players Championship 21 as he beat Australia's Damon Heta in a final-leg decider.

World champion Price was 4-0 and then 6-2 down but came back to win 8-7.

Price, the world number one, averaged a massive 107.82 as he claimed his first PDC title since March.

Fellow Welshman Lewis Williams, who knocked out Jose de Sousa in the last 16, was beaten 6-5 in his quarter-final match against Ian White.