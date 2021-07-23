Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright, left, beat Michael van Gerwen in the 2020 World Darts Championship final

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen turned on the style late on to beat Nathan Aspinall and set up a semi-final against Peter Wright at the 2021 World Matchplay in Blackpool.

Van Gerwen sealed a 16-9 win over Aspinall with a superb 11-darter to progress to the last four.

World number two Wright underlined his title credentials with a superb performance to see off Michael Smith.

The Scot, who last reached the final in 2017, won 16-9.

"It is always hard to play against Michael Smith," said Wright.

"He is the future of darts. When I've gone he is going to be number one in the world, he's going to be world champion, he's going to be winning everything."

World number three Van Gerwen took a while to get going in his quarter-final match but got into his groove in the latter stages to keep alive his hopes of a third Matchplay title.

The Dutchman will face Wright for a place in the final on Saturday.

"I'm really looking forward to [the semi-final]," said Van Gerwen.

"I made a lot of mistakes here so I need to make sure I'm doing it better. To be playing Peter Wright in the semi-final I think is a fantastic game for the crowd to watch."