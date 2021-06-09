Gerwyn Price joined the PDC circuit in 2014

World number one Gerwyn Price admits he was "upset" at being denied the chance to compete at this year's Premier League Darts.

Fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton won last month's finals on his debut in the competition.

Price was ruled out after a positive Covid-19 test on the eve of his opening match and has not played since.

The 36-year-old says he felt "stripped" of the opportunity to try and add to his world championship title.

Price will return to action on Monday in Super Series 4, marking the end of an 86-day exile following his failed test conducted as players and officials arrived in Milton Keynes for the start of the Premier League. He was replaced by James Wade.

"I've missed (darts) immensely," Price told BBC Sport Wales. "I'm just lucky I've had other things to keep me busy over the last few months otherwise I would have gone stir crazy.

"Over lockdown when there was no darts and nobody was playing, it was easier, but knowing there was darts going on and I couldn't participate in the Premier League - or going to Germany in the Super Series and missing out on ranking points, which was more important to me - it was tough to sit at home.

"I was upset. Not only I wasn't playing in the Premier League… but I lost three months of playing against top players and having that match practice. I've been stripped of that opportunity.

"I'd lost a little bit of motivation for a day or two after winning the worlds and thinking 'what's next'; my next target was the Premier League and I got stripped of that….hopefully nothing else happens and I can be in the Premier League next year."

Price admits "nothing could have been done" about the testing and that the events are behind him as he focuses on upcoming events, including the World Matchplay in July.

After saying he hardly picked up his darts for the first six weeks of his absence - aside from the odd throw on his kitchen dartboard whilst cooking - the former rugby union player admits he has upped his practice, although he concedes he is anxious about his return.

"It's all about the pressure of playing who can play as well as you," Price said. "It's all good and well hitting trebles for fun at home, but it's when someone's doing it against you that it matters so the first one or two games are going to be a little bit tense for me, but I'm sure I'll come out flying."

After paying tribute to Clayton's success after beating Jose de Sousa in the final, Price added: "I didn't watch much of it apart from one or two of Jonny's games. Fair play to him, he's done really well.

"I was after the title but things happened and I look forward to having a crack at it next year. Jonny will hopefully be there as defending champion so perhaps from one Welsh hand to another."