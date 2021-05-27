Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton posted a 103.92 average to beat Dimitri Van den Bergh to fourth spot

Jonny Clayton has reached the play-offs in his first Premier League Darts appearance at the Marshall Arena.

The Welshman beat Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-6 in a sudden-death battle for the final spot in front of a sell out crowd of almost 1,000 in Milton Keynes.

In this evening's semi-final he will face Michael van Gerwen who is bidding for a sixth Premier League title.

"Tonight was an absolutely massive game, probably the biggest I've ever played in my life," said Clayton.

Earlier this year he won his first individual televised PDC title, victory over Mervyn King in the Masters final qualifying him for his Premier League debut.

Clayton, 46, will now win a minimum of £80,000, the biggest payday of his career so far for the council plasterer from Carmarthenshire.

"To reach the play-offs in my first year in the Premier League, I'm delighted to have got over the line," he said.

"Hopefully I can do this year after year, but I've got nothing to lose now. I'm here to win like everybody else, I just need to two more wins.

"The crowd were superb, their support means so much to me."

Both players averaged over a hundred with 'The Ferret' hitting eight of his 14 checkout attempts.

Clayton's semi-final opponent van Gerwen, who was already guaranteed to top the table for a record-equalling eighth time, also won his final game in the league stage, 8-6 against Peter Wright.

The pair will compete over 19 legs, followed later in the evening by a best of 21 final against either Nathan Aspinall or Jose de Sousa who met in a preview of their semi-final last night.

De Sousa, who broke the tournament's 180 record with 81 for the season, hit three maximums to win that encounter 8-3.