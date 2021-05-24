Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton won the Masters title in February to earn a place in the 2021 Premier League Darts

Jonny Clayton moved into the play-off spots as Premier League Darts welcomed supporters back for the first time in more than a year.

Welshman Clayton beat Gary Anderson 8-1 in front of over 600 fans for Night 13 in Milton Keynes.

He takes fourth spot from Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh who was beaten 8-6 by Jose de Sousa.

"It was absolutely brilliant" said Clayton who played the opening match at the Marshall Arena.

"It's a massive buzz because the crowd makes darts. It was amazing to get them back and the atmosphere was fantastic.

"I had a few people cheering for me and there were a couple of Welsh flags, so it's a proud moment."

Clayton, who had topped the table at the end of the first phase before a run of four winless matches, said prior to the resumption he hoped the return of spectators would boost his play-off chances.

"I was so nervous before I went on but I relaxed and my darts kept going. I took my chances and I've done my job.

"I'm chasing a dream and I'll keep turning up over the next three days and working hard."

Clayton, 46, is currently behind third placed de Sousa on leg difference.

Both have 16 points and the pair come face to face this evening for Night 14, the second of five consecutive nights concluding with the play-offs on Friday, 28 May.

Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen lead the way on 17 points, Aspinall now topping the table after beating van Gerwen 8-3 on Monday.