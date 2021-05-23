Jonny Clayton competed in the 2019 Premier League as a challenger in Cardiff

Jonny Clayton says he hopes the return of darts fans will give him a boost ahead of the Premier League play-offs.

League action returns for its final week on Monday, 24 May at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.

Up to 1,000 spectators will be allowed to attend, for the first time since December 2020.

"I'm looking forward to the fans, I like the banter and I like to see faces when you turn around," said 2021 Masters champion Clayton.

Fans were allowed back for the 2021 World Championships in Alexandra Palace, but only the first night of action had spectators before London was put into Tier 3 restrictions the following day.

Eight players remain in the Premier League and the top four players at the end of week will battle it out to be crowned 2021 champion on Friday, 28 May in front of a sell-out crowd.

Clayton, 46, is currently in fifth place in the Premier League, equal on points with fourth-placed Jose de Sousa, but behind on leg difference.

Asked what he would say if someone had told him he would still be in contention going into the final week, Clayton said: "I would have shook his hand, definitely, so would have anybody else. I'm still there, they're not getting rid of me.

"I'm out to win and if I win each game, I'll be champion so that's my aim."

Clayton, nicknamed 'The Ferret', was on top of the table at the end of the first phase but had a run of four winless matches before two wins in his final three matches put him one spot outside the play-offs.

He faces Gary Anderson, Jose De Sousa, Peter Wright and Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final week.

"I'm up against Gary Anderson on the first night and everyone loves Gary, so it will be hard but I must show them what I can do," said Clayton.

"I think I'm starting to think too much and it doesn't suit me at all. I need to get back to what I can play like and let them worry about me.

"I don't overthink things, it's usually I'm one who turns up on the day, tries my best and if it happens it happens.

"Darts has gone well for me this year and I know my game is there so I've got to concentrate on my own game and not worry about anyone else.

"But I've started to think and I need to get rid of that notion and get back to just relaxing and playing.

"At the end of the day, I've got to try my best and I've got four days to do that. There's nothing easy, I'll take it day by day and let's see if the Ferret can come through."