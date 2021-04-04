Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price won his first World Darts Championship in January 2021

World number one Gerwyn Price has been ruled out of the Premier League Darts tournament in Milton Keynes after testing positive for Covid-19.

All players and officials were tested when they arrived on Sunday for the 17-night event.

Welshman Price, who was the only person to test positive, was due to face Gary Anderson on Monday evening but will now return home to self-isolate.

He will be replaced in the field by James Wade.

UK Open champion Wade was the next highest-ranked player for the tournament and was in Milton Keynes on stand-by.

He will play Anderson in the opening round of fixtures before facing Rob Cross on Tuesday evening.

The tournament runs from 5-22 April.