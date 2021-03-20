Last updated on .From the section Darts

Raymond van Barneveld is one of only three players to win five world titles

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld says he is "doing well" after collapsing at the Players Championship 8 in Milton Keynes on Friday.

The Dutchman, 53, fell ill shortly after his first-round defeat by England's Ryan Searle.

He was seen to by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

"I would like to let you all know that I am doing well now and that I feel a lot better than yesterday," he said in a statement on Saturday.

"I want to thank everyone who took care of me at the Marshall Arena yesterday. Just to name a few people: PDC staff, security, my fellow players who helped me and especially the paramedics who took care of me. They were fantastic. I can't thank you enough."

Van Barneveld retired from darts in 2019 but decided to return in September last year and regained his Professional Darts Corporation tour card in February through the Qualifying School.