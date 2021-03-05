Ashton won the BDO Women's World title four times

Lisa Ashton became the first woman to win at the UK Open since 2005, creating scoring history in the process.

The 50-year-old, the first woman to hold a PDC Tour card, beat Aaron Beeney 6-2 in the second round in Milton Keynes.

Her average of 100.3 is a new world record for a woman in a televised game.

She was the first female to win at this tournament since Deta Hedman 16 years ago, but bowed out in round three, losing 6-2 to Darius Labanauskas.

Former world champion Raymond van Barneveld's return to the tour ended in disappointment.

The Dutchman, a two-time winner of the UK Open, was playing in his first televised event since coming out of retirement but was beaten 6-3 by Alan Soutar in the second roundElsewhere, Steve Brown was made to forfeit his second-round match against Scott Waites after turning up late.

Brown claimed there was no space to sit down in the practice room so returned to his hotel room at the other end of the complex. He lost track of time and only realised his error after seeing Waites warming up on stage on his television screen, but was unable to get back to the oche in time.