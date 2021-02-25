Last updated on .From the section Darts

Lewis Williams is based in Liverpool and practises with 2019 UK Open winner Nathan Aspinall

Welsh teenager Lewis Williams has beaten Michael van Gerwen on his ProTour debut.

Swansea-born Williams, 19, gained his first tour card at qualifying school earlier this month.

His first event as a card-holder is the Super Series 1 in Bolton, where he beat three-time world champion Van Gerwen 6-5 to reach the last 16.

However, fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton won 6-3 to end Williams' interest in the competition.

Williams had beaten world number 10 Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 in the first round before seeing off Kim Huybrechts, ranked 36 in the world, 6-3 in the second round.