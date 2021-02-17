Last updated on .From the section Darts

Welsh darts players Lewis Williams and Jon Worsley have secured coveted Professional Darts Corporation tour cards.

Williams secured his first Tour Card after his performances left him with eight points on the UK Q School Order of Merit.

The 19-year-old was born in Swansea and represents Wales but now lives in Liverpool and practises with 2019 UK Open winner Nathan Aspinall.

Chepstow's Jon Worsley, 36, has regained his PDC Tour Card.

His performances at Q School were enough put him in the top 10 of the Order of Merit.

This is the third time Worsley has secured a Tour Card at Q School, the first time in 2016 and again in 2019.

World Champion Gerwyn Price became the first player who started out at Q School to win the World Championship.

Price won his Tour Card back in 2014 and current Masters champion Jonny Clayton won his in 2015.