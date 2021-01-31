Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton won six legs in a row in the final on his way to the Masters title

Jonny Clayton is considering quitting working as a council plasterer to concentrate on darts after winning his first individual televised PDC title

The 46-year-old Welshman fought back from 5-3 down to beat Mervyn King 11-8 in the Masters final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Carmarthenshire County Council employs Clayton, who has previously described darts as his "hobby".

"I don't know if I'm going to finish work," said Clayton.

"Let's see. I don't know."

He will discuss the prospect of concentrating full-time on darts with wife Elen and his children after arriving home having won the £60,000 first prize at the Masters.

In November, he and fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price won the World Cup of darts.

Former professional rugby player Price has since won the PDC World Championship to become world number one.

Clayton went into the Masters ranked 18th, but the win earned him the final place for the 2021 Premier League Darts.

"It's a brilliant feeling. When they announced it on stage, I did not expect that so I'm chuffed to bits," he said.

Clayton felt confident after deciding-set wins on the way to the final, beating James Wade 10-9 in the quarter-finals and Peter Wright 11-10 in the last four.

"I was confident because it wasn't an easy route through to the final," said Clayton.

"When I got to the final I was just trying to relax, but it's difficult to do that and Mervyn has been around for donkeys years and he's brilliant so that was no easy task so I was happy it didn't go to the last leg.

"I hope my darts are going to be as good all year."

Clayton also hopes Welsh success will continue "for the next five or 10 years".

He added: "It's a great feeling to be Welsh at the moment in the darts world."