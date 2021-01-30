Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton won the World Cup of Darts alongside Gerwyn Price in November 2020

Jonny Clayton claimed another memorable win over Michael van Gerwen at darts' Masters tournament while Gerwyn Price won his first match since becoming world champion.

Clayton claimed a dramatic 10-9 victory over five-time Masters winner Van Gerwen in Milton Keynes.

The Welshman also knocked Van Gerwen out of the competition in 2020.

Fellow countryman Price also progressed to the quarter-finals as he beat England's Joe Cullen 10-3.

Van Gerwen lost his world number one status after this year's World Championship, where he was beaten by Dave Chisnall.

After going 4-1 down to Clayton, Van Gerwen fought his way back into the match only to lose a final-leg decider.

Price was playing for the first time since winning his maiden World Championship at Alexandra Palace earlier this month.

He will battle former world champion Adrian Lewis on Sunday afternoon for a place in the Masters semi-finals, while Clayton faces James Wade.

Reigning champion Peter Wright takes on Chisnall and Nathan Aspinall meets Mervyn King, with all eight players eyeing Sunday night's final.

