Gerwyn Price secured Wales' first World Cup of Darts in November 2020

Welshman Gerwyn Price won his first PDC World Championship title with a superb 7-3 win over two-time champion Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace.

Price missed 11 match darts before he secured the title at the 12th time of asking with a double five.

The former professional rugby player only started competing on the PDC tour in 2014 after winning a place in Qualifying School.

"I've never ever felt pressure like that in my life," the 35-year-old said.

"I think it's going to take a couple of days to sink in. I'm walking on cloud now, it means the world."

Price's win also secures his place as the number one in the world, ending Dutchman Michael van Gerwen's seven-year reign at the top.

The 'Iceman' becomes the first player to from Qualifying School to become World Champion and World number one.

Anderson started off confidently but missed three darts to clinch the first set and Price capitalised on the Scotsman's mistake, winning three legs on the trot to steal the opening set.

In the second set, Anderson bounced back to his best throwing a 180 followed by a brilliant 128 checkout in the second leg and got into his stride, breaking Price's throw with a 78 checkout and took three legs on the spin to level up the match at one set a-piece.

A focused Price came out firing in set three and broke Anderson with a 12-darter and even a stunning 170 finish from the Scotsman to hold throw didn't knock Price off and took an early 2-1 lead.

Price hit 8 out of 8 for his favourite double tops and an incredible 77% doubles percentage helped him take set four and the Welshman settled into a lead he never looked like surrendering.

The 'Iceman' opened the fifth set with a break of throw without his trademark roar but it was soon heard it as he hit double 20 for the tenth time in ten attempts and extended his lead to 4-1.

The Scotsman had no reply in the sixth set as Price opened with an 11-darter, taking out double twenty yet again, followed by the bullseye to checkout on 161 and break Anderson.

Price narrowly missed double 12 to take out a 9-darter in the third leg, but nailed it on his tenth dart to take the sixth set with an astonishing 136.6 average, the highest in world championship history.

The Welshman's perfect record on double 20 continued early into the seventh set but came to an end in the fourth leg.

Price had his chances to win the seventh set but an experienced Anderson kept his hopes alive as he managed to break Price's run of six consecutive legs to hold throw took the momentum to reduce the arrears to 5-2.

The eighth set opened with solid darts from both players on a more even keel with the pair holding their throws until the deciding leg. Price comfortably held his throw with his 14th double 20 finish to take the set and extend his lead.

In the ninth set of the match, Price opened with five perfect darts and took out double 12 for a 66 finish to break, the Scotsman squandered his chance to break back but a tense Price missed ten match darts in the third leg and Anderson took advantage of the mistakes to go on and clinch the set.

In the tenth set, a clearly rattled Price was broken by Anderson who missed to visits to the board to take the set and Price held his nerve to force a decider.

Anderson missed a fantastic chance to make a 134 checkout to take the set and Price wasted two more match darts only for Anderson to squander three more set darts. Price took a long pause to collect himself and finally hit double 5 to become world champion.