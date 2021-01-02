Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price also reached the PDC World Championship semi-finals in 2020

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Wales' Gerwyn Price reached his first PDC World Championship final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over Englishman Stephen Bunting.

The match set a new record of 13 ton-plus finishes in a single match at a World Championship, with Price throwing eight of them.

The 35-year-old is the first Welshman to make the final in its 28-year history.

"It was the best I played this tournament and I needed to," he said.

"Stephen was brilliant in his finishing and he punished me."

Price will play the winner of Saturday's other semi-final between England's Dave Chisnall and two-time champion Gary Anderson of Scotland.

It was a high-quality affair at Alexandra Palace, Price taking the first set with a 105 average after the opening four legs of the match all ended with ton-plus checkouts.

It looked like the world number three was going to take the second set only for Bunting to come back with some clinical darts and exact finishing to draw level and then move 3-1 ahead.

Price took the scrappy fifth set thanks in part to some rare misses by the world number 26 and then took the sixth to level the match.

In the seventh set Bunting made a superb 148 checkout to level the set and break Price's throw but the Welshman levelled the match again in the eighth set with a massive 112 average and took the momentum to win the ninth and go on to close out the match.

"I'm glad I played a little bit better and got through that game. I'm here to win this tournament and I've got every chance of winning this tomorrow," said Price, whose average did not drop below 100 in the match.

"It's going to be a really, really tough game, but after that game I'm full of beans and full of confidence.

"I seem to find that little edge when I need to and I think the better someone plays against me, the better I play.

"There's a lot more in me. I will concentrate on my own game now tomorrow."

Price will become world number one for the first time if he lifts the Sid Waddell Trophy on Sunday night.