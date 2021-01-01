Last updated on .From the section Darts

Anderson won the PDC world title in 2015 and 2016

William Hill PDC World Darts Championship 2021 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 15 December 2020 - 3 January 2021 Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 3 January

Gary Anderson booked a possible PDC World Championship semi-final meeting with Michael van Gerwen with a 5-1 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Van Duijvenbode started well, but the match was whipped from under him as Anderson won 10 straight legs.

Two-time winner Anderson landed the first of three match darts at double top at Alexandra Palace to close out.

World number one and three-time champion Van Gerwen takes on England's Dave Chisnall in the evening session.

Chisnall is aiming to make the last four for the first time and inflict Van Gerwen's first loss at the last-eight stage of the tournament.

Earlier on Friday, England's Stephen Bunting beat Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski 5-3 to book his place in the last four.

Bunting will play the winner of Welsh third seed Gerwyn Price's meeting with Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney, which takes place later on Friday.

Friday, 1 January

Evening session (18:00)

Gerwyn Price (3) v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Dave Chisnall (8)