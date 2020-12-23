Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gary Anderson has won two of the four PDC World Championship finals he has appeared in

Two-time winner Gary Anderson is through to round three of the PDC World Championship after victory over Madars Razma.

Anderson, who won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016, beat the Latvian 3-1 at Alexandra Palace.

The Scot, seeded 13th, will take on 20th seed Mensur Suljovic next after the Austrian beat England's Matthew Edgar 3-1.

England's Stephen Bunting beat compatriot Andy Boulton 3-2.

He will face seventh seed James Wade in the third round.

Ricky Evans beat Northern Ireland's Mickey Mansell 3-1 to set up a tie against world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Dave Chisnall beat Keegan Brown 3-1 and will face the Netherlands' Danny Noppert next.